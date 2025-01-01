Quick Function
Digital signal processor (DSP) is a specialized microprocessor chip, with its architecture optimized for the operational needs of digital signal processing
FPGA
Field-programmable gate array (FPGA) is an integrated circuit designed to be configured by a customer or a designer after manufacturing
RF
RF refers to electronic components that convert radio signal communication into a certain radio signal waveform and send it out through antenna resonance.
Iot
Provide product and solution support for the wireless Internet of Things (IoT) market. Our components cover 125K, 13.56M, Sub1G, 2.4G, NB-IoT, LoRa, ZIGBEE, WIFI
MCU
Microcontroller Unit also known as Single Chip Microcomputer or MCU, is to reduce the frequency and specifications of the Central Processing Unit appropriately
Consumer ElectronicsNXP-based elderly bracelet
Medical InsuranceMicro infrared temperature gun overall solution
Automotive ElectronicsVehicle domain controller solution based on NXP MPC5744P
Wireless InterconnectionTI CC2541 Bluetooth Voltage Regulator for BLE Automotive
Power ManagementSmart car BMS power battery management integrated system solution based on NXP MC3371D and S32K144
Smart HomeApplication scheme of 55V input buck chip based on MPS MP4570 in smart rearview mirror